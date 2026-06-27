News News

Ruck twins selected together by Penguins as Canadian stories highlight NHL draft

The opening round of the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Buffalo delivered celebrity cameos, family connections and prairie roots, but it was the story of identical twins from the Okanagan who were chosen by the same team that resonated most in Canadian coverage. From Justin Bieber’s appearance to a coach’s son and a goat farmer, the night blended quirk and substance.