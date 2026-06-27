Ruck twins selected together by Penguins as Canadian stories highlight NHL draft

VANCOUVER — The 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft opened Friday with a string of memorable Canadian moments — an unexpected pop superstar cameo by Justin Bieber, a head coach’s son heading to his father’s team, a goat-farming defenceman going to the Calgary Flames, the Winnipeg Jets adding undersized Swedish centre Viggo Björck, and a pair of identical twin brothers from the Okanagan emerging as one of the draft’s most compelling threads..Toronto Maple Leafs fans got an early and unexpected surprise when noted Leafs supporter Justin Bieber joined the announcement of the first overall pick: Gavin McKenna, the left winger from Whitehorse, Yukon, who played at Penn State and was ranked the top North American skater by National Hockey League Central Scouting.The Vancouver Canucks followed with a surprise of their own at third overall, selecting centre Caleb Malhotra of the Ontario Hockey League’s Brantford Bulldogs. Malhotra is the son of Manny Malhotra, who was hired earlier this month as head coach of the Canucks, creating an unusual family dynamic in the organization..The Calgary Flames added their own prairie chapter at sixth overall, taking defenceman Carson Carels of the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars. Carels grew up on his family’s beef and goat farm in Cypress River, Manitoba, where the operation includes hundreds of cattle and dozens of goats. He has said the daily work — including mid-calving season chores — helped shape his work ethic and ability to move past difficult shifts..The Jets, picking eighth, selected Swedish centre Viggo Björck from Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. The creative, high-compete playmaker gives Winnipeg a skilled import with significant upside to complement its core. Björck has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and did not look out of place when facing the future Hall of Famer during this summer’s world hockey championship in Zurich, Switzerland..As those selections played out, Canadian coverage and fan conversation repeatedly circled back to the story of mirror twins Markus and Liam Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 18-year-olds, who have played together their entire lives, finished first and second in scoring this season in the Canadian Hockey League.The twins had a breakout season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, raising the possibility they could be selected together in the first round..That expectation was met when Liam Ruck was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins 22nd overall in the first round and Markus followed early in the second round at 39th overall, also by Pittsburgh.The brothers plan to play one more season with Medicine Hat before joining the University of North Dakota, following rule changes that allow major junior players in Canada to retain National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility.