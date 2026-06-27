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Ruck twins selected together by Penguins as Canadian stories highlight NHL draft

The opening round of the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Buffalo delivered celebrity cameos, family connections and prairie roots, but it was the story of identical twins from the Okanagan who were chosen by the same team that resonated most in Canadian coverage. From Justin Bieber’s appearance to a coach’s son and a goat farmer, the night blended quirk and substance.
Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, poses with pop superstar and Leafs superfan Justin Bieber at the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 26, 2026.
Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, poses with pop superstar and Leafs superfan Justin Bieber at the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 26, 2026.NHL / X @NHL
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Calgary Flames
Nhl
Winnipeg Jets
Vancouver Canucks
Toronto Maple Leafs
Nhl Draft
Justin Bieber
Ruck twins
Liam Ruck
Markus Ruck
Gavin McKenna
Caleb Malhotra
Carson Carels
Viggo Björck
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