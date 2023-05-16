You know you may have thrown a few too many back when you tell the cop who just pulled you over that your dog was driving your car.
That’s kind of what happened last weekend in Springfield, CO, 412 km southeast of Denver, after police chief Clay Klipfel spotted a car being driven erratically at 52 mp/h (85 km/h) in a 30 mph (48 km/h) speed zone.
Klipfel pulled the car over and witnessed the driver attempting to change places with a dog, which was on the passenger side of the Dodge Challenger.
“The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving,” the Springfield police department posted on its website.
“The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the officer, but was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards (18 metres) of the vehicle.”
The 28-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, where he was medically cleared and then booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding and resisting arrest.
But his problems didn’t end there as it was discovered he had two active warrants for his arrest, adding to the charges.
As if trying to make it look like your dog was driving the car isn’t enough, the police report said there was a man and a woman, both sober, in the back seat of the car.
The car belonged to the woman, said Klipfel.
After confirming the dog’s driver's licence was valid, the police sent the trio on its way. OK, just joking.
The man and woman took the pup and the car to Pueblo CO.
