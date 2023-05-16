Police lights

Courtesy YouTube

 By Dave Naylor

You know you may have thrown a few too many back when you tell the cop who just pulled you over that your dog was driving your car.

That’s kind of what happened last weekend in Springfield, CO, 412 km southeast of Denver, after police chief Clay Klipfel spotted a car being driven erratically at 52 mp/h (85 km/h) in a 30 mph (48 km/h) speed zone.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.