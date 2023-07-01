Queen Elizabeth Green Hat
Image courtesy of CBC

Death does not take a holiday, at least in the case of Queen Elizabeth II.

A labour arbitrator ruled federal grain workers were not entitled to a day off with pay when the Queen died. The prime minister’s declaration of a National Day of Mourning last September 19 generally benefited only public employees.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Of course the peasants aren’t entitled to a holiday, how do you think the the federal parasites can get a paid holiday? Because the peasants have to work to pay for it.

Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup][lol][angry]

