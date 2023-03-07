Michelle Rempel Garner

A rumour circulating in Ottawa is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is giving consideration to proroguing Parliament, says Michelle Rempel Garner, CPC MP, Calgary Nose Hill, in her weekly newsletter.

“Rumours are always rampant on Parliament Hill, but one particular piece of speculation is gaining steam, that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who once again finds himself in the middle of a giant scandal, is trying to find a way to take the heat off and is considering proroguing Parliament shortly after tabling this year's federal budget,” says Rempel Garner. 

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(12) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

I was concerned he might try this, so I am not surprised to hear speculation. What leader of a country runs off to hide, shuts down parliament, at a time when the economy is at its worst in years, people are divided, and allegations of election tampering are happening? Only a person who is totally focused on themselves, and cares nothing for the responsibilities of the position.

Well, Bill C-11 will be removed from the table... at least.

What should really happen is Parliament is dissolved, and an election called.

Jablonski
Jablonski

“Parliamentary Press Gallery isn't as likely to let Trudeau get off the hook for the foreign interference issue.”

She is so stupid. The parliamentary press gallery is a bought and paid for apologist for Trudeau.

MLC
MLC

Such an act would be consistent with the current PM Trudeau and Liberal/subNDP government philosophy. When in doubt: Divert, evade, disclaim responsibility and if all else fails - run away and hide.

The difficulty is that the government can still put orders (OIC) and regulations in place -note the firearms bans - which effectively bypass parliament. That would be a true autocratic socialist choice.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This country is a nightmare

guest50
guest50

Is Ms Rempel attempting to keep herself relevant and in the news? Maybe her riding association should be looking for a new candidate.

MLC
MLC

If she continues to be elected there is not an issue.

fpenner
fpenner

I agree. She climbed out from under her rock to spew some hot air.

gporter
gporter

As a person in her riding, I wish they would find a new candidate.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sadly what she says makes sense, but in the back of my mind, I wonder why she is still in the Conservative Party and still has a World Economic Forum page? At least Pierre's page was removed, although he had the gall to wonder why Maxime attended a WEF function as a government member, but wasn't asked why he had a WEF page.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I should add, Pierre does not have a WEF page, but nothing is ever truly deleted once it hits the internet.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Proroguing Parliament at this time, would be a selfish act and an admission of guilt.

PersonOne
PersonOne

100 percent

