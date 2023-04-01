Toy company Build-A-Bear added a RuPaul drag queen teddy bear to its lineup of stuffed bears.
Children go to Build-A-Bear stores to make customized stuffed animals with hundreds of clothing options and even smells and sounds to create a “one-of-a-kind” bear.
Celebrity drag queen RuPaul, made famous by RuPaul’s Drag Race TV show, collaborated with Build-A-Bear to create his own drag queen teddy bear.
In a social media video announcing the RuPaul teddy bear, RuPaul unboxes the “gorgeous” brown teddy bear wearing a fancy gold gown.
The teddy bear has a blonde wig, gold high heels, red lipstick, eyeliner, and gold eye shadow.
“I feel like a proud parent,” said RuPaul in the video.
Build-A-Bear has an “adult” part of its website called the Bear Cave, where the RuPaul bear is found.
The Bear Cave is “filled with unexpected collabs and unique plush gifts, intended for shoppers 18 and older.”
However, the RuPaul bear is featured on the main Build-A-Bear website targeted and accessible to children, right next to the Super Mario teddy bear.
In the RuPaul Bear product description, there are many “drag race” phrases, such as “Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk.”
“She done already done had herses and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear! Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen,” said the description.
“Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear’s signature wig and gold sequin dress included. While this isn’t RuPaul’s Best Friend Race, RuPaul Bear is still sure to become your new best squirrel friend and TV watching partner.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
RuPaul is a disgusting excuse for a human being.
I’ll never go to build a bear again. Pedophile freaks!
Yep just keep normalizing pedophilia until some angry father looses it and sorts out some of this garbage on a permanent basis . Trouble being the father will have to spend the rest of his life in jail or at least till we can get rid of this woke installed government we have.
Another company to boycott, go Woke go broke
