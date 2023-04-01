RuPaul Drag Queen Teddy Bear Rectangle
Image courtesy of Build-A-Bear

Toy company Build-A-Bear added a RuPaul drag queen teddy bear to its lineup of stuffed bears.

Children go to Build-A-Bear stores to make customized stuffed animals with hundreds of clothing options and even smells and sounds to create a “one-of-a-kind” bear.

RuPaul Teddy Bear New Arrivals

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

RuPaul is a disgusting excuse for a human being.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I’ll never go to build a bear again. Pedophile freaks!

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Yep just keep normalizing pedophilia until some angry father looses it and sorts out some of this garbage on a permanent basis . Trouble being the father will have to spend the rest of his life in jail or at least till we can get rid of this woke installed government we have.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

Another company to boycott, go Woke go broke

Report Add Reply

