Russell Brand slams ex-wife Katy Perry's boyfriend, Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry's ex-husband, Russell Brand, questions whether Perry's current choice in men is on the right... course. To put it plainly, Brand, at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in Phoenix, Arizona, publicly announced his disapproval of Perry's relationship with Trudeau."I got to say though — look Katy Perry — I was married to her, I love her still, and I'm glad her mom's in the room to hear me say this," Brand stated."But, look — I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau — come on man?!" Brand emphasized in comedic rage."Don't put me in a category with that guy!" He begged jokingly.."That globalist stooge!" Perry and Trudeau were first spotted in late July in Montreal during a night out that included dinner at Le Violon.The couple was also spotted in late September on a yacht trip together off the coast of Santa Barbara, embracing.In late October, the couple was pictured — very publicly — celebrating the star's 41st birthday with the former prime minister.And in early December, they were pictured visiting Japan's ex-prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko Kishida, in the country — a very public statement they are a couple. .It came to light in June that Perry had separated from her fiance, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter.Trudeau divorced his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023.Brand himself has been married since 2017 to Laura Brand, an author and illustrator.