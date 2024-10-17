Russell RCMP charge man with shooting, removing bison from farm

RCMP have charged a 52-year-old man in connection with an illegal bison hunt after six bison were stolen and killed from a farm in the Rural Municipality of Russell-Binscarth.The incident was reported on Monday, when RCMP received a call around 1:55 p.m. about missing bison from a local property. The victim informed officers that the locks on his pasture gates had been replaced with unfamiliar ones. Upon checking the area, it was discovered that six bison were missing.Trail cameras in the area captured footage of four trespassers, who used a pickup truck and off-road vehicles to enter the property, shoot the bison, and remove them.The following day, the farm owner found an online advertisement promoting a bison hunt for $1,000 per animal at the exact location where the theft occurred. The victim, who legally owned the bison, had not placed the ad and took to social media to report the theft. Some of the individuals involved in the hunt responded to the post, acknowledging their participation.Three hunters, who had responded to the fraudulent ad and participated in the hunt, later contacted police. They stated they believed the hunt was legitimate and are now cooperating with the investigation.On Wednesday, Russell RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Gerald Sean Gebler, 52, of Portage la Prairie. Gebler was charged with Theft Over $5,000 and Mischief Over $5,000. He later turned himself in to the Portage la Prairie RCMP and was released, with a court appearance scheduled for January 22, 2025, in Russell.RCMP stated that additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.