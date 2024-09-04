Rustad and Peterson lament 'indoctrination' of students in BC classrooms

In an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, John Rustad argued that rather than educating students, schools in British Columbia have been busy indoctrinating them with far-left ideology.The BC Conservative Party leader told the world-renowned Canadian psychologist that, if elected, he would reform the province's education system to ensure that children had the knowledge they needed to succeed as productive members of society."Our education system in British Columbia today is teaching kids what to think, it's not teaching kids how to think," Rustad lamented. "It's not teaching kids how to be critical thinkers, and that is the fundamental problem within the system itself."He explained that there was material being used by teachers "that is designed for more of an indoctrination as opposed to actually providing kids with the skills they need," adding that as a result, when it comes time to start post-secondary, many students are woefully unprepared in everything but activism."We need to do a full review of all material that's being made available for teachers, and look at it from a perspective of being neutral," Rustad continued, noting that the team would be made up of educators and non-educators alike.He pointed out that as of now, much of what kids learn is painted with a far-left brush, suggesting it was no surprise that schools were churning out social justice warriors.Peterson argued that neutrality wasn't good enough, and that students should be taught that communism and fascism, for example, are grave evils. Rustad agreed, explaining that by neutral he meant providing the facts, and letting kids and parents, not schools, decide for themselves how to interpret them.The Conservative leader went on to lament the fact that it was essentially impossible to fire a teacher in BC solely for poor performance, suggesting the union had too much power. He said there were some policies he had in mind to deal with that problem..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.