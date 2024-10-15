Rustad applauds designation of Samidoun as terrorist group, slams Eby for 'weak, apologetic, and silent' response

John Rustad has praised the federal government for designating Samidoun as a terrorist organization.The BC Conservative leader slammed Premier David Eby and the BC NDP for their failure to adequately address the issue even when protests organized by the group wreaked havoc on the streets of Vancouver..Canada lists Samidoun as terrorist entity."The federal government has finally recognized Samidoun for what it is: a terrorist organization," Rustad wrote in a statement. "Meanwhile, David Eby's silence on this group is deafening. His failure to condemn an act against terrorism in British Columbia is unacceptable and dangerous."Rustad went on to describe the Eby's reaction to terrorists in our province as "weak, apologetic, and silent," pointing out that the premier refused to even name Samidoun and "failed to take the necessary steps to crack down on terrorist sympathizers in our province."He cited the fact that Samidoun Vancouver leader Charlotte Kates has still not faced any charges in connection with her actions at a protest earlier this year."This is a major win for the safety of British Columbians," Rustad continued, adding that a Conservative government would "stand firm against terrorism and ensure that those who spread hatred and violence are brought to justice.".On the heels of Rustad's statement, Eby released one of his own on X."I completely agree with the decision to designate Samidoun as a terrorist organization," he said. "There is no place in British Columbia for groups inciting and glorifying violence."The premier went on to lament the rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the province over the past year..During a Samidoun-organized protest on the anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks, an activist proudly declared, "We are Hezbollah, and we are Hamas." The crowd cheered..Attendees proceeded to march through downtown before returning to the Art Gallery and burning multiple Canadian flags.