Rustad calls for deportation of Saudi Islamic hate-preacher on tour in Canada

John Rustad has called for the deportation of Saudi Arabia-based Islamic hate-preacher Assim Al-Hakeem, who is currently in British Columbia as he completes his tour across the country.While Al-Hakeem did manage to deliver remarks in Alberta and Ontario, thanks to the work of B'nai Brith Canada his events in other cities, including Vancouver, have been cancelled. In a press release, Rustad made it clear that British Columbia "is a place of diversity, tolerance, and respect," and that, "the extremist and hateful rhetoric of Assim Al-Hakeem has no place here." The BC Conservative leader said the cleric's views were "antithetical to the values that British Columbians hold dear," adding, "Al-Hakeem’s history of promoting anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia makes him a dangerous figure who should not be welcomed in our communities.""It is shocking that someone with such vile views is allowed to conduct his hate tour of Canada freely — he should be deported," Rustad continued. "The BC NDP and Premier David Eby must unequivocally condemn this visit and make it clear that such hate-filled ideologies are not welcome in British Columbia. Failure to do so sends a dangerous message that this kind of extremism can find a home here."Rustad urged British Columbians not to be "complacent in the face of hate," declaring that residents of the province "deserve leaders who will stand up and protect the values of inclusivity and respect that define our province.".According to B'nai Brith Canada, Al-Hakeem was slated to speak in Vancouver on Tuesday August 27 at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Due to the group's "relentless advocacy," however, the school decided not to host the event.Since arriving in Canada, Al-Hakeem has visited Calgary, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton, London, and Montreal. The event in the latter was cancelled and he said on X that during his time in the greater Toronto area, he was "just chilling."Al-Hakeem is quite active on X, where his beliefs are on full display..He has, for example, urged Muslims not to leave Islamic nations for Canada or other "kafir" countries as they must "not give [their] allegiance to disbelievers.".When asked whether it was permissible in Islam to buy from Israeli-owned companies, he said yes, but went on to refer to Jews as "enemies.".He has also advocated for making it "mandatory to cover the face for women," and said in no uncertain terms that men and women are not equal.