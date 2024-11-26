News

Rustad calls on Eby to convene legislature, implement BC Cons' border security strategy amid Trump tariff threats

Rustad said it was "time for emergency measures and immediate reforms."
David Eby and John Rustad
David Eby and John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Tariffs
Emergency
Legislature
convene

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news