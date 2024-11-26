Rustad calls on Eby to convene legislature, implement BC Cons' border security strategy amid Trump tariff threats

John Rustad has called on Premier David Eby to convene the legislature and implement the BC Conservatives' border security strategy.The move comes on the heels of threats from United States president-elect Donald Trump to put tariffs on Canadian goods unless more is done to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the country.."We cannot afford a 25% tarrif [sic] from our closest trading partner," Rustad warned in a post on X. "BC's legislature must be called back immediately to introduce emergency provincial funding to secure our borders and stop the illegal flow of migrants, as well as fentanyl and other drugs."He went on to note that during the recent provincial election, his party "supported reforms to drastically improve port policing and border security in BC," and that, "now, in light of the US-Canada trade crisis, the Conservative Party of BC is asking Eby's NDP to immediately adopt and fund the common sense Conservative strategy to improve border security in BC.""Our province's international borders should not be an open sieve that drugs and illegal migrants can flow through freely," Rustad added. "It's time for emergency measures and immediate reforms.".Prior to Rustad's plea, Eby called for more effective policing efforts at ports to tackle the importation of drugs into Canada. He also argued that BC was in a strong position trade-wise as Americans are dependant on the goods produced in the province..When Trump first announced his threat, Eby called on Ottawa to "respond with strength," warning that the move "would hurt Canadians and Americans alike."