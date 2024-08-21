News

Rustad defends candidates' right to free speech as opponents criticise past social media posts

Rustad slammed BC United/Liberals and the NDP for being "so eager to participate in cancel culture."
John Rustad
John RustadScreenshot: YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Conspiracy Theory
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
5g
COVID-19
Mike Bernier
Rachael Weber

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news