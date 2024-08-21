Rustad defends candidates' right to free speech as opponents criticise past social media posts

John Rustad has defended his candidates' right to free speech in light of attacks from BC United/Liberals and the BC NDP over their past posts on social media.The BC Conservative leader suggested the move was little more than an attempt to draw attention away from the other parties' own policies..In a statement, BC United/Liberals zeroed in on posts shared by Prince George-Mackenzie candidate Rachael Weber during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling her "downright weird." One post suggested 5G was a weapon of "genocide," while another claimed the technology had helped spread the virus. "Rachael shared some info, simple as that," Rustad told the Western Standard. "I find it interesting that BCU and NDP are so eager to participate in cancel culture. They truly are two halves of the same whole."BC United/Liberals also took aim at a number of other now-former candidates, such as Dr. Stephen Malthouse, who was ditched just hours after being nominated in Ladysmith-Oceanside. Malthouse made a name for himself during the pandemic as a vocal critic of the government's response, but eventually drifted into conspiracy territory, at one point claiming the vaccine magnetized those who took it."These conspiracy theorists are the foundation of John Rustad's party," BC United/Liberals Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier said. "John Rustad's party is not a conservative party, it is a conspiracy party.".Premier David Eby also recently went after Conservative candidates for their views on issues such as the Freedom Convoy, referring to the ideas they support as "conspiracy political theories."The Conservative leader dismissed the claims, noting that he expects the opposition attacks to "ramp up. He argued that the NDP "can’t defend their disastrous policies and the damage they have done" and BC United/Liberals is "grasping for relevancy."