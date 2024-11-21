Rustad demands UBC address allegations of anti-Israel hate speech

John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia and Official Opposition, is calling on the University of British Columbia (UBC) to take swift action following leaked audio purportedly showing an instructor making inflammatory statements against Israel in a classroom setting.“This is absolutely unacceptable from a public university instructor — imagine how this kind of unhinged rant might make Jewish or Israeli students in a class feel?” Rustad said. “British Columbians should be outraged that one of our top publicly funded universities has become a haven for extremists who use this sort of irresponsible rhetoric.”Rustad’s remarks come amid broader concerns over what he described as growing extremism in higher education institutions. He pointed to a recent incident at the University of Victoria, where a speaker known for supporting terrorism was invited to speak.“Universities in British Columbia are rapidly becoming havens for terrorist sympathizers and ideologues intent on sowing division and destroying the values that underpin our democracy,” Rustad said.The Conservative leader urged UBC to investigate and act decisively:“UBC must investigate and take decisive action. Tolerance for extremism is unacceptable. It undermines the integrity of our higher education system,” Rustad stated.He further called for systemic change, emphasizing the importance of upholding Canadian values within educational institutions: “British Columbians expect our universities to be institutions of higher learning, not platforms for those who want to hate Canada and our way of life. This systemic, institutional rot must be rooted out and destroyed.”UBC has not yet responded to the allegations or Rustad’s statements.