News

Rustad, Falcon bury the hatchet in joint presser following decision to suspend BC United-Liberals campaign

Falcon said there was "a genuine graciousness on both sides."
Kevin Falcon and John Rustad
Kevin Falcon and John RustadScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Campaign
Bc Conservatives
Bc United
John Rustad
Kevin Falcon
suspend

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news