Rustad fires longtime BC Conservatives staffer over tweet

Longtime BC Conservative staffer Lindsay Shepherd has been fired over a tweet.She had been an elected board member with the party since 2022.."Today, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad fired me from my position as Comms Officer with the Conservative Party of BC Caucus," Shepherd wrote in a post on X. "It was because of this tweet. I am a mother of two young children, and I am 32 weeks pregnant — I was about to go on maternity leave."The tweet in question was written just a week earlier."The Orange Shirt and Orange Flag perpetuate untruths about Canadian history, such as the grandest lie of all that 215 children's graves were unearthed in Kamloops," Shepherd said at the time. "It is a disgrace that this fake flag flies in front of the provincial parliament buildings, and it is a disgrace to see the shirt of lies framed prominently and permanently beside the coat of arms so that locals and tourists cannot view our insignia without having their eye drawn and redirected to the Orange Shirt.".This is not the first time someone has been fired under Rustad's watch for comments related to residential schools.In March, MLA Dallas Brodie was booted from the BC Conservative caucus over things she said about coverage of that era of Canada's history."I spoke the truth because it matters," she wrote in a statement following her ouster. "I will never back down from it. It is an indisputable fact that the number of bodies discovered at Kamloops is zero."She claimed that the truth is "a threat to powerful vested interests in the multi-billion dollar reconciliation industry," and suggested politicians such as Rustad and Premier David Eby "are willing to sell off British Columbia's wealth and power transferring it from the public to an elite racial minority.""We will stop them," Brodie continued. "We will fight for British Columbia that serves us all. And we will do it by speaking one true word at a time."