News

Rustad reiterates commitment to protect BC's women and girls in Peterson interview

Rustad also made it clear that he believed any surgical form of so-called "gender-affirming care" should not be provided to children.
Jordan Peterson and John Rustad
Jordan Peterson and John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Podcast
John Rustad
Interview
Bc Conservative Party
Women And Girls
gender-affirming care
biological males
Dr. Jordan Peterson
protect
sterilize

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news