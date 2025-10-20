Rustad slammed for making allegations about MLA's mental health after she quits party, calls him out

John Rustad has faced criticism for making allegations about MLA Amelia Boultbee's mental health after she announced her departure from the BC Conservative caucus."I see concerns, when she's in tears," he said. "Staff are telling me that she is very confused and … I had some concerns. I mean, she's had some issues in the past and I tried to do everything I could to support her in whatever those issues may be."Disapproval came from opponents, pundits, and even from within his own party.."Mental health is health," BC Conservative MLA Brennan Day wrote in a post on X. "One in three British Columbians will experience a mental health issue at some point in their lives ... To weaponize or trivialize someone's health condition, mental or otherwise, is harmful to those who already face stigma in silence."He went on to remind everyone that "leadership means showing compassion and restraint, even when the spotlight is on.".His sentiments were shared by recently ousted MLA Elenore Sturko."John Rustad was recently forced to apologize for slut-shaming a female board member & fired a pregnant staff member," she wrote. "Now, he is trying to shame an elected official by making allegations about her mental health. Rustad is unfit to lead.".BC Greens leader Emily Lowan called it a "new low" for Rustad, adding, "and they wonder why women struggle to enter — and stay — in politics."Of the five MLAs who have left or been kicked out of the BC Conservatives, four have been female..Commentator Robin Skies said Rustad's comments went beyond politics."Can we all put down our partisan hats for a second and agree that Rustad using someone's mental health struggles to discredit them is unjustifiable and wrong?" he wrote. "He's supposed to be a leader but right now he's acting like an abusive ex and it's genuinely disgusting.".During her resignation announcement earlier Monday, Boultbee took aim at John Rustad, declaring that "his failed leadership needs to end.".MLA Amelia Boultbee leaves BC Conservative caucus, calls on Rustad to resign over 'failed leadership'.The Penticton-Summerland MLA warned that he was essentially ensuring the BC NDP win the next election."He has invited me to get the f out if I don't like it and I have taken him up on that offer," she said. "I can no longer stay silent and complacent as John Rustad runs this party into the ground."