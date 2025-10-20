News

Rustad slammed for making allegations about MLA's mental health after she quits party, calls him out

Disapproval came from opponents, pundits, and even from within his own party.
John Rustad and Amelia Boultbee
John Rustad and Amelia BoultbeeIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Mental Health
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Greens
Brennan Day
MLA Amelia Boultbee
Emily Lowan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news