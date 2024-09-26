Rustad slams BC NDP after 'disturbing' video shows children exposed to open drug use outside Port Alberni DQ

John Rustad slammed the BC NDP in response to a video shared by a concerned parent in Port Alberni showing children exposed to open drug use outside a local Dairy Queen.He vowed to put an end to Premier David Eby's drug "experiment" and restore order to communities across the province. .The video in question shows three children sitting in a booth near the window at Dairy Queen enjoying their treats. The woman behind the camera then zooms in to a pair of addicts sitting on a bench just on the other side of the glass smoking crack.."This is the reality of David Eby's BC," Rustad lamented in a press release, "where children can't even eat ice cream without being exposed to the horrors of open drug use."He argued that the NDP's "drug dens" and paraphernalia dispensaries "have turned our streets into dangerous zones where families no longer feel safe," and that it was "time to shut them down.""David Eby's experiment with free drugs and drug dens has failed spectacularly," Rustad continued. "British Columbians are fed up with watching their communities deteriorate. We will take immediate action to shut down these facilities, crack down on crime, and restore safety and dignity to the streets of Port Alberni and communities across BC."According to a poll recently conducted by Research Co. on behalf of Save Our Streets, 50% of British Columbians said they fear for their safety in their own communities, with 58% saying there are areas they avoid entirely.A full 86% said they were in favour of increasing police presence in parts of town where drugs are being sold illegally, while 83% said the government should be allowed to confiscate the assets of those convicted of trafficking.On the user side of the equation, 81% said BC should create more drug rehabilitation spaces, while just 53% said the same for "harm reduction" sites. Only 38% were in favour of decriminalization of drugs for personal use..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.