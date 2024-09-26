News

Rustad slams BC NDP after 'disturbing' video shows children exposed to open drug use outside Port Alberni DQ

He vowed to put an end to Premier David Eby's drug "experiment" and restore order to communities across the province.
Open drug use in Port Alberni and John Rustad
Open drug use in Port Alberni and John RustadScreenshots: X / YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Decriminalization
Port Alberni
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Crack
Dairy Queen
drug dens
open drug use

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news