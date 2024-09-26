Rustad slams BC NDP for expanding option to share home ownership with 'big daddy government'

John Rustad slammed David Eby and the BC NDP over their promise to expand the 60/40 mortgage program, which gives middle-income British Columbians the option to have 40% of their mortgage covered for 25 years.The Conservative leader cast doubts on the plan, questioning whether it was a good idea to be sharing home ownership with "big daddy government."."Nothing like sharing the dream of home ownership with big daddy government," he quipped in a post on X, alluding to Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon's comment that "not everyone has the bank of mom and dad to help with a down payment to get their first home."According to the NDP, the program would make it so British Columbians only have to get approved for 60% of the market price when buying a home. The government would cover the other 40% as a second mortgage, which would be paid back after 25 years, or when the home is sold, along with a percentage of the appreciation. The plan would provide financing for up to 25,000 units over the next five years."Everywhere I go, families tell me they dream of buying their first home," Eby said, "but decades of rampant speculation in the market has put it out of reach for too many. Our plan will make that dream come true for thousands of first-time, middle-class homebuyers by substantially reducing the listing price and the mortgage you will pay."To qualify, individuals would have to be making under $131,950 per year, while the cap for families was set at $191,910..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.