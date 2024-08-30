Rustad slams BC NDP over claim he's a 'career politician'

John Rustad has slammed the BC NDP over its claim that he is a "career politician."The BC Conservative Party leader pointed out that despite holding public office since 2005, he has spent the majority of his life working blue collar jobs and operating a small business..The NDP made their claim in an attack ad that, while unlisted, was shared by CHEK News' Rob Shaw on X and obtained by the Western Standard. In the ad, the party labeled Rustad a "career politician," suggesting he had a record of "costing [British Columbians] more."It argued that he was responsible for doubling MSP bills and housing costs, and hiking car insurance rates, before claiming that he would, if elected, implement $4.1 billion in healthcare cuts and give tax breaks to the top 2%."The reality is I've spent majority of my working life as a blue collar worker & as a small business guy," Rustad wrote in response. "I've fought fires, worked labour & forestry jobs, and worked with heavy machinery — and I have the chainsaw scars to prove it."Prior to being elected, Rustad spent 20 years in the forestry industry, serving in the aforementioned positions and launching Western Geographic Information Systems Inc., a consulting service for the industry.Shaw called the ad "laughable," pointing out that Port Coquitlam MLA and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth has served longer than Rustad and the NDP "wouldn't call him that." He added that the Conservative leader was elected a the same time as a slew of others who are still in office, including Rob Fleming, Nick Simons, Jagrup Brar, Bruce Ralston, and Raj Chouhan. .A number of other users on X questioned the NDP's tactics, with one pointing out that because the majority of the Conservatives' candidates are first-time politicians, the ad appeared to have backfired. "If being a career politician" is a negative then the BC Cons are still the best option," he wrote..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.