News

Rustad slams Eby after long health care wait prevents injured teen from returning to sport he loves

"Healthcare under Eby's radical, dysfunctional NDP government is failing British Columbians," he declared.
Rustad slams Eby after long health care wait prevents injured teen from returning to sport he loves
David Eby and John Rustad. Illustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Healthcare
David Eby
Wait Times
John Rustad

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news