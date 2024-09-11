Rustad slams Eby, BC NDP over 'financial mismanagement' as provincial deficit hits record high

John Rustad has slammed David Eby and the BC NDP over their "financial mismanagement," citing the fact that the provincial deficit has reached a record high.The BC Conservative leader accused the premier and his government of "making excuses," and vowed to get things back on track if elected in October.."David Eby and the BC NDP have demonstrated a complete lack of fiscal responsibility, leading British Columbians down a dangerous path of unsustainable spending and economic uncertainty," he said. "This latest increase in the deficit is not just a number — it represents a failure of leadership and a disregard for the financial future of our province."As of September 2024, BC's expected provincial deficit was around $8.979 billion, $1.1 billion higher than anticipated.He went on to suggest that, "the BC NDP has repeatedly shown that they are more interested in making excuses than in managing the economy effectively.""Blaming deferral changes and wildfire costs is a convenient way for Eby to distract from the fact that his government's financial mismanagement has left us vulnerable. The NDP's lack of foresight has placed British Columbia in a precarious financial position at the worst possible time."Rustad made it clear that, "our province deserves better than a government that continues to overspend while failing to plan for predictable challenges.""British Columbians need real leadership that prioritizes fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and sustainable management of public funds," he concluded. "Under the BC Conservatives, we would take immediate steps to rein in this reckless spending and restore confidence in our province's financial future.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.