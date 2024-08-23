Rustad slams Eby over failure to tackle organized crime at BC ports

John Rustad has slammed Premier David Eby over the BC NDP's "ongoing negligence" regarding security at ports across British Columbia.The BC Conservative party leader said not enough was being done to deter organized crime, which has continued to thrive under the current government."Eby's incompetent BC NDP has turned a blind eye to the booming drug trade at BC ports, allowing dangerous criminals to operate with impunity," Rustad wrote in a press release. "On every level, Eby’s radical, dysfunctional NDP continues to fail British Columbians who want drug-free families and communities."Among the critical entry points hardest hit is the Port of Vancouver's Deltaport, located in the southwest corner of the Lower Mainland. In an effort to tackle the rise in organized crime impacting the port, Delta Mayor George Harvie recently announced he would be introducing a resolution at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities convention pushing for a shipping container levy to fund the re-establishment of port police, and increased action from both the provincial and federal governments."We know there is a drug problem at our BC ports," Rustad continued, praising Harvie's move. "It's time to get this done. Whether it's a dedicated police force, more RCMP resources, or additional resources for Delta Police — there needs to be a mobilization of law enforcement to get drugs out of Delta Port and BC’s other ports."He noted that while the Liberal-NDP coalition in Ottawa and the NDP in Victoria "will never take port security, or any other drug issue, seriously," a Conservative government would."David Eby is preoccupied with spending taxpayers' hard-earned money on NDP-funded drug dens — it’s clear that getting drugs off the street isn’t his priority," Rustad concluded. "Eby’s lack of action has left BC’s families and communities vulnerable to dangerous drugs. Conservatives will work to secure our ports — and we’re going to send Ottawa a bill because this is a shared responsibility. Eby's radical, dysfunctional BC NDP has failed on public safety in every possible, measurable way — they need to be fired."