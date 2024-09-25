News

Rustad slams Eby over 'neglect' of seniors, vows to 'restore dignity' for elderly British Columbians

The Conservatives' plan is centred around ensuring seniors are as comfortable as possible.
John Rustad
John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Healthcare
David Eby
Public Safety
Seniors
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
elderly
home care services
long-term care homes
HandyDART

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news