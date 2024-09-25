Rustad slams Eby over 'neglect' of seniors, vows to 'restore dignity' for elderly British Columbians

John Rustad has slammed David Eby and the BC NDP for "abandoning" seniors in the province.The BC Conservative leader vowed to "restore dignity" for elderly British Columbians."Under the BC NDP, seniors face unreliable and untimely healthcare, a shortage of home care services, and inhumane waitlists for long term care," Rustad said in a press release. "Families are being forced to step in where the government has failed, while seniors continue to be neglected. Enough is enough — our elders deserve to live with dignity, not to be trapped in this broken system."The Conservatives' plan is centred around ensuring seniors are as comfortable as possible. To accomplish that goal, the party said it plans on expanding access to at-home services, improving long-term care facilities, reducing healthcare wait times, offering affordable housing and transportation, and making the streets safer for those often too old to defend themselves.According to the Conservatives, 40% of low-income seniors in the province are unable to afford healthcare not covered by the medical services plan, forcing them to go years without receiving necessary treatment. Under the new plan, financial assistance would be provided for "crucial devices" such as glasses, mobility aids, and hearing aids.The cost of essential vaccines such as shingles and flu would be covered as well, as would daily hospice care charges. The number of community parks aimed at seniors would also double.As of now, the home renovation tax credit for seniors and those with disabilities sits at $1,000. The Conservatives have promised to double that to help the elderly stay in the comfort of their homes. When they do leave the house, however, the plan would ensure HandyDART services increase in frequency and reliability."Seniors have been abandoned by the BC NDP, but the Conservative Party will stand up for them," Rustad concluded. "Our elders deserve to live in safety, comfort, and with the dignity they’ve earned. It’s time to prioritize the well-being of seniors, and we’re ready to lead that charge.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.