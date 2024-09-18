Rustad slams Eby over 'secret plan' to replace carbon tax will 'punish working British Columbians'

John Rustad has slammed David Eby over what he referred to as a "secret plan" concocted by the BC NDP to replace the carbon tax with a $3 billion levy.The BC Conservative leader argued the levy would only serve to "punish working British Columbians," and vowed to do away with all such financial penalties if elected in October."David Eby pretends his new tax will only apply to so-called 'big polluters,' but the truth is it's a tax on everyone and everything," Rustad wrote in a press release. "In reality, the costs will be passed down to everyday British Columbians in the form of higher prices for goods, services, and essentials."He called the plan, "just another sneaky NDP maneuver to keep their costly carbon agenda alive," arguing that it, "punishes everyone from workers to business owners and downloads the costs onto regular working people."Rustad made it clear that a Conservative government would, "axe, oppose, and remove any and all carbon taxes," resulting in savings of around 18 cents per litre at the pumps."Unlike Eby and the NDP," he added, "we won’t just repackage the same job-killing policies under a different label. British Columbians deserve real relief, not more hidden taxes.".UPDATED: Eby says BC will end consumer carbon tax if feds remove requirement.On September 12, Eby announced that he would scrap the consumer carbon tax if the Trudeau Liberals do away with the rule requiring British Columbia have one. He referred to the federal increases to the tax as "unsustainable hikes" after months of dismissing the impact they were having on residents.The premier made it clear, however, that regardless of what happens at the consumer level, the industrial carbon tax would remain in place.At the time, Rustad called Eby's "sudden reversal" a "desperate attempt to salvage his sinking political ship.""Let's be clear," he added. "Eby has spent years championing this disastrous tax that punishes families and businesses. Now, faced with growing opposition, he's pretending to care. It's nothing more than a cynical ploy.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.