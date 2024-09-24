Rustad slams Eby, Trudeau for ignoring Nanaimo residents' concerns about crime at local drug den

The BC Conservatives have slammed both the provincial and federal governments for failing to listen to Nanaimo residents concerned about crime at a drug den in their community.Leader John Rustad vowed that, if elected, his party would reign in the chaos and ensure everyone is able to live in a safe environment.His comments came following a massive drug and weapons bust linked to a Canadian Mental Health Association-run Nanaimo overdose prevention site at Albert St. and Dunsmuir St. that has been the subject of numerous complaints. "For years, David Eby and Justin Trudeau have denied that this kind of criminal activity was happening at their drug dens," Rustad said in a press release. "They've ignored the pleas from citizens and law enforcement, and now the truth is staring them in the face.""This is what happens when weak leaders put ideology ahead of common sense, putting British Columbians at risk," he added. "They were warned. They did nothing."His sentiments were shared by Nanaimo-Lantzville candidate Gwen O'Mahony, who argued that residents are "living in fear" because of the "agenda" pushed by Eby and Trudeau."Their failed policies have allowed these so-called 'prevention' sites to become breeding grounds for drug trafficking and illegal weapons," she lamented. "This is not prevention — this is outright negligence, and they should be ashamed."According to Nanaimo News Now, on September 12 Gerid James Gregory-Allen and Sara Lynn Koshman were arrested and hit with a slew of charges.Gregory-Allen and Koshman were charged with 14 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and eight weapons offenses, and six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and five weapons offenses, respectively.The pair are currently in custody, and expected to appear in court in the coming days..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.