Rustad, Sturko 'furious' over BC NDP's $6 billion Surrey-Langley SkyTrain debacle

BC Conservative leader John Rustad and MLA Elenore Sturko have slammed David Eby and the BC NDP following revelations that the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project is predicted to cost nearly double the initial estimate, and finish behind schedule.What was supposed to be a $3.94 billion extension completed by 2028 now looks more likely to come to around $6 billion and be operational by 2029.In a press release, Rustad called the "$2 billion blowout" an "absolute disgrace," suggesting the additional costs were "a direct result of this government’s gross incompetence and inability to manage even the most basic aspects of a major infrastructure project.""British Columbians should be outraged," he added. "The NDP has failed our province on every front — from affordability to accountability.".While campaigning in Chetwynd, Rustad took a selfie with a carving of the Angel of Death, who he labelled "the unofficial mascot of the NDP's Surrey Skytrain expansion."Sturko, who currently represents Surrey-South but is running in nearby Surrey-Cloverdale, echoed Rustad's sentiments and highlighted the impact the news will have on her constituents."This is not just a mismanagement issue; this is a betrayal of the public’s trust," she lamented. "Residents of Surrey and Langley are being forced to shoulder the burden of this government’s failure. Delays, broken promises, and skyrocketing costs — this is what happens when the NDP is in charge. It’s time for real leadership that will prioritise people over political games."Both Rustad and Sturko demanded "immediate accountability and a full audit of the project," calling on the NDP to "explain how it allowed costs to spiral out of control and why British Columbians should continue to foot the bill for its failures."In July the Conservatives released their plan to get Translink back on track, vowing that, if elected, they would "expedite" the SkyTrain project to ensure it was completed on time.As the Breaker reports, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke was also less than pleased with the news. "We don't like the fact that it's significantly higher and the costs are higher, but, my goodness, this delay is just way over the top," she said. "The city did everything it had to do, the city has spent over $12 million just widening Fraser Highway, doing all the prep work, all of our prep work is done. We're ready, but we haven't even seen a shovel in the ground."