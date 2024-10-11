News

Rustad vows to get BC Ferries back on course, undo NDP 'mismanagement'

"If BC Ferries leadership fails to meet these expectations," he warned, "we'll find new leadership."
John Rustad
John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Vancouver Island
Bc Ferries
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
electric ferries

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news