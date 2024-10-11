Rustad vows to get BC Ferries back on course, undo NDP 'mismanagement'

The BC Conservatives have outlined their plan to overhaul BC Ferries to ensure reliable and affordable service.Leader John Rustad vowed to get things back on course via greater oversight, new vessels, and smarter planning."BC Ferries plays a critical role in connecting Vancouver Island and coastal communities to the rest of the province," he explained. "The NDP’s mismanagement has resulted in aging vessels, unreliable service, and frustrating bottlenecks. Coastal residents are fed up, and it's time for real leadership to get BC Ferries back on track."Rustad declared that a Conservative government would establish a BC Ferries Charter to define expectations at a performance and service level."If BC Ferries leadership fails to meet these expectations," he warned, "we'll find new leadership capable of delivering the reliable service that coastal residents deserve. We will also tie executive compensation to performance, ensuring that the leadership team is directly responsible for meeting service delivery commitments."The Conservative leader went on to point out that the BC Ferries fleet is full of aging vessels, which he argued was an issue the NDP had "ignored." He vowed to introduce "open and competitive procurement processes" for a new fleet, with emphasis on utilizing local talent."We will fight for BC's fair share of federal support to modernize BC Ferries' infrastructure and explore new technologies that improve service," he said. "Innovative solutions like electric ferries can reduce bottlenecks, increase efficiency, and meet the growing demand for walk-on services."Rustad concluded by declaring that, "it's time for a new vision that puts the needs of the people first, not the political interests of the government," and that, "under a Conservative government, BC Ferries will become a service that coastal communities can depend on — not a system that leaves them stranded."