Rustad vows to reboot BC's tech sector, make province 'global leader'

John Rustad has unveiled the BC Conservatives' plan to ignite the province's tech sector.He vowed that, if elected, the party would implement policies aimed at making British Columbia a destination for tech companies and workers alike.The Conservative leader explained that while BC has the potential to be a tech hub, those in the industry are choosing other destinations where living and operating costs are lower. He promised to build more homes to ensure tech professionals have a place to live, and work with the private sector to improve access to capital for start-ups to enable those companies to grow in BC."The NDP's failures on housing, combined with skyrocketing taxes, have driven tech talent away from BC," he lamented. "It's no wonder tech companies are struggling to recruit. We need to make it easier for skilled workers to live here and want to stay."Rustad pointed out that BC has a number of industries in need of technological solutions, and that he would try to give companies based in the province the opportunity to compete for government contracts. He also vowed to direct more post-secondary funding to tech-related programs."BC's entrepreneurs are being forced to go elsewhere for capital," he said, "while the NDP rewards large companies instead of giving our local innovators a fair shot."Artificial intelligence is one of the tech industry's fastest growing markets, and Rustad said he hopes to capitalize on that and make BC a leader in the sector."AI is reshaping the world, but the NDP has no plan to make BC a leader in this space," he pointed out. "We will develop a BC AI Strategy that fosters innovation while ensuring responsible and ethical development."To do that, he explained, a Conservative government would develop a "BC AI Strategy," and support local AI model training in the province."The NDP has failed to support our tech sector," Rustad conclued. "Our plan will remove barriers, promote innovation, and help BC become a global leader in technology. The future of BC's tech industry is bright, but only with the right leadership to unlock its full potential."