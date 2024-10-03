News

Rustad vows to repeal BC NDP ban on plastic straws, eliminate bag fee

"It hasn't achieved any significant environmental goals, but it has certainly made life worse for people," he lamented.
John Rustad
John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Plastic Straws
Plastic Bags
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
bag fee

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news