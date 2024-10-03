Rustad vows to repeal BC NDP ban on plastic straws, eliminate bag fee

The BC Conservatives have announced that, if elected, they would repeal the BC NDP's ban on plastic straws, and eliminate the fee customers have to pay for shopping bags.Leader John Rustad noted that while reducing humans' environmental impact was important, the focus should be on policies that will make a difference while not inconveniencing consumers."The ban on plastic straws has been nothing but a nuisance for families and businesses across BC," he lamented. "It hasn't achieved any significant environmental goals, but it has certainly made life worse for people. We will bring back plastic straws and cutlery, and eliminate the unnecessary bag fees that do little but add costs to everyday shopping."He explained that in addition to the aforementioned policies, a Conservative government would remove regulations that determine which types of bags shoppers have access to at the store and allow businesses to decide for themselves."British Columbians are tired of paying extra for policies that don't work," Rustad concluded. "It's time to move past feel-good regulations that worsen the lives of everyone and get back to common sense. By bringing back plastic straws, cutlery, and removing the bag fee, we will restore freedom of choice and focus on real solutions for our environment."The current government under David Eby introduced the ban on plastic straws and cutlery province-wide in 2023, though similar regulations had been in place in certain jurisdictions for years.