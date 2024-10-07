Rustad vows to restore public safety in BC via improvements to law enforcement, justice system

John Rustad has unveiled the BC Conservatives' plan to break the cycle of crime and restore public safety in British Columbia. He vowed to crack down on drugs and tent cities, implement a number of changes to the justice system, and ensure those who pose a danger to themselves or others receive the treatment they need.The Conservative leader explained that the solution would be multi-faceted, tackling issues at every level of law enforcement and the justice system. Among the moves he announced was the creation of a statutory court, which would allow minor offenders to be dealt with and out of the system much quicker..Rustad said the goal was to have cases addressed "within a week or two, tops.".He also vowed to ensure all court proceedings are recorded and made available online "so that people have the ability to hear what is going on and see exactly how our courts are operating.".On the law enforcement side of things, Rustad said his government would strengthen the Charge Assessment Guidelines to reverse the 75% increase in no-charge assessments seen under the NDP, hire more sheriffs and judges, and seek mandatory minimum sentences for violent offenders.He also drew attention to the fact that drugs are flowing into the province, vowing to "launch and all-out assault on organized crime" by cracking down on importers and improving port security.Rustad noted that for too long criminals have been sent to prison and released without having the potential underlying reason for their activity dealt with. He said a Conservative government would ensure addiction and mental health treatment is integrated into the justice and correctional systems to provide the help needed."David Eby's NDP has failed to protect British Columbians and we are all paying the price," he lamented. "The Conservative Party of BC will bring bold leadership, end the chaos on our streets, and make our province safe again. We will always put the rights of law-abiding citizens first and bring back the safety that British Columbians deserve."