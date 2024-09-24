News

Rustad vows to unlock potential of BC's mining industry

"There is so much potential, and that potential is being held back," he lamented.
John Rustad
John RustadScreenshot: X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Mining
Bureaucracy
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Industry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news