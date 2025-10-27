RUSTAD'S ROCKY ROAD: Half of BC Conservatives’ 2024 voters want him gone

Half of those who voted for the BC Conservatives in 2024 now want leader John Rustad to step down, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.The poll, conducted between Oct. 23-25, comes as Rustad faces a growing revolt within his own party. Last week another MLA bolted from caucus, and the party’s management committee issued a letter demanding his resignation.Despite the internal chaos, the BC Conservatives remain tied with the governing NDP in voter support. The survey found the Conservatives sitting at 41% and the BC NDP at 40% — a statistical dead heat and nearly identical to results from a year ago.Among those still supporting the party, views of Rustad are somewhat more positive than among the larger pool of 2024 voters. However, the base has shrunk since last year as disaffected conservatives drift away..The findings underscore the challenge facing the right in B.C. politics: while the NDP government under Premier David Eby is struggling with public approval — 53% of respondents say the province is on the “wrong track” and 56% are “dissatisfied” with government performance — the Conservatives appear unable to capitalize on the discontent while mired in their own infighting.Rustad, who has tried to frame himself as a champion of free speech and rural voters, now faces his toughest battle yet — one for control of his own party.