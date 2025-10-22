RUSTLERS WITH RIFLES: RCMP hunting poachers after a series of cattle shootings in BC Interior

The RCMP’s Livestock Investigations Section is sounding the alarm after a troubling series of cattle poachings across British Columbia’s Interior, raising concerns among ranchers and rural communities.According to police, a young steer calf was found shot and illegally butchered near Brookmere Road just outside Merritt sometime between September 26 and 28. Investigators say they recovered “a substantial amount of evidence” at the scene, but the culprits remain at large.Adding to the concern, two more disturbing incidents have since come to light—similar cattle shootings reported in the Quesnel and Hixon areas.The RCMP has not said whether the incidents are connected, but the brazenness of the acts has left ranchers on edge.Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incidents to come forward.“If you saw or heard anything unusual in those areas, even something that seemed small at the time, we want to hear from you,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine of the RCMP’s Livestock Investigations Section.Tips can be sent directly to Cpl. Lepine at cory.lepine@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or by phone at 250-828-3128.