Sadistic sex killer Magnotta transferred to medium security prison housing serial killer Bernardo

Sadistic sex killer Luka Magnotta, 41, was transferred from a maximum security prison to La Macaza in Quebec, the same medium-security institution as serial killer Paul Bernardo.Magnotta was transferred by Correctional Services Canada because, as of 2021, he claimed to be transgender and needed the special support of a medium-security prison.In 2012, Magnotta, a porn actor who was born Eric Clinton Kirk Newman and now goes by “Violette,” brutally murdered and dismembered Chinese international student Jun Lin, an engineering undergraduate at Concordia University in Montreal. He was sentenced to life in prison. .An August 2022 transfer warrant obtained by the Toronto Sun shows Magnotta was authorized to be moved from Port Cartier maximum-security prison to La Macaza. He would also be allowed to be transferred alongside his male legal spouse.“Gay is a choice,” Magnotta is quoted in the assessment. “Trans is who I am.”.Magnotta, who formerly described himself as an “international escort and model” murdered Lin in his Montreal bachelor apartment. He filmed the horrific crime and put it on the internet. Then he packaged Lin’s hands and feet in pink and black gift wrapping and sent them through Canada Post to politicians in Ottawa and two schools in Vancouver, according to the National Post. He stuffed Lin’s torso and legs in a suitcase and dumped it in a garbage pile and ditched his head in a public park. Magnotta was arrested in 2014 at an internet café in Berlin, Germany, where he was reading about himself online. He confessed to the killing of Lin but claimed not to be criminally responsible because he had schizophrenia, a defence that was rejected in court. .In the 2022 partially redacted report, submitted by a team at the McGill University Sexual Identity Centre, four doctors recommended “offering space and support to a proper gender identity exploration that would allow 'Violette' to express and present her gender as she sees fit and for her to experience living within this gender identity.”The McGill team found Magnotta does not meet the criteria for gender dysphoria; rather he has a “fragile identity and (the) need to periodically reinvent himself.” The doctors asserted Magnotta has these tendencies as a defence against “internal homophobia.” “The narrative of being born in the wrong body may be a way for this patient to wipe the slate clean once again,” wrote the McGill doctors, “and reshaping herself to preserve the illusion of specialness (and innocence). ”