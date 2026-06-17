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Safety board finds Titan submersible operated without regulatory oversight

The Titan submersible.
The Titan submersible. Courtesy of OceanGate
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Canadian
Transportation Safety Board Of Canada
Oceangate
Titan
Titanic
Stockton Rush
St. John's, NFLD
International Maritime Organization
titan submersible
submersible
Yoan Marier
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Western Standard
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