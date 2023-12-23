Salvation Army report finds Canadians fearful income cannot pay basic living costs

A new survey showed one out of every four Canadians is worried about making enough money to pay for their basic needs. Single parents are having the toughest time.The Salvation Army shared this information this week. It was part of their yearly report looking at Canadian's attitudes towards poverty and other problems related to socioeconomic status.About 40% of single parents are worried about being able to afford basic things. For people who live alone and those who are caregivers, the number is 31%.The study, done by Edelman Data and Intelligence, shows one out of every five people in Canada is eating less so their kids or other family members have enough food. Also, one in five people skipped a meal or ate less in the last year because they could not afford food. For single parents, this number goes up to almost half.Lt.-Col. John Murray says these survey results are worrying, but they match what The Salvation Army has seen in their records. They see the same kind of need for help at their shelters, food banks and churches in the areas they operate in.The study was done from October 12 to 19 with 1,515 Canadians nationwide. However, it did not include people living in Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut.