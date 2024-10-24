Samidoun threatens to sue Trudeau, Poilievre after being designated terrorist group

Samidoun has threatened the sue Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.The recently designated terrorist entity sent a cease-and-desist letter to the government asking that the aforementioned individuals, along with Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc, refrain from portraying the group in a negative light, and apologize for previous statements describing them thusly..Canada lists Samidoun as terrorist entity.According to the National Post, the letter was sent on behalf of Samidoun by Stephen Ellis, a Toronto lawyer who co-founded the Legal Centre for Palestine."The suit will force the biggest mouths in government to actually show proof of the allegation of terrorist activity," he told the outlet. "It is very dangerous if we allow a government to decide who gets to enjoy full rights and who doesn't without showing actual proof."His sentiments were shared by prominent Samidoun leader and Vancouverite Charlotte Kates, who said, "if they contend we are terrorists, let them prove it in court.".Following the decision to label Samidoun as a terrorist group, Trudeau, Poilievre, and Leblanc all expressed their approval of the move and pointed out the its ties to other designated terrorist entities, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.Poilievre was perhaps the most vocal in his condemnation, posting both before and after designation about the group's association with other terrorists. Leblanc, for his part, said the listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity "sends a strong message that Canada will not tolerate this type of activity, and will do everything in its power to counter the ongoing threat to Canada's national security and all people in Canada."In their letter, Samidoun referred to the posts as "defamatory publications," noting that they "have been viewed many thousands of times.""It is also our considered opinion that the above statements easily meet the test of defamatory statements as contemplated by the Libel and Slander Act of Ontario," they added, "and damages have been occasioned as a result.".WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrators burn Canadian flags in Vancouver.Calls for Samidoun to be designated a terrorist entity had been ongoing for months, however they increased following a demonstration they organized in Vancouver on October 7, 2024, the one year anniversary of Hamas' deadly terrorist attack in Israel.During the demonstration, Canadian flags were burned and attendees declared, "We are Hezbollah and we are Hamas." Chants of, "Death to Canada" were also heard.