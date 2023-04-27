Myles Sanderson
Brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson were seen “guzzling booze” and “pumping themselves up” prior to the mass stabbing rampage that killed 11 people, including Damien, in the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, SK.

James Smith Cree Nation

This new information was revealed during a Saskatchewan RCMP press briefing on Thursday.

Myles Sanderson arrest

(1) comment

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Faces of evil scum.

