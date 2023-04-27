Brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson were seen “guzzling booze” and “pumping themselves up” prior to the mass stabbing rampage that killed 11 people, including Damien, in the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, SK.
This new information was revealed during a Saskatchewan RCMP press briefing on Thursday.
Before the mass stabbing rampage, Damien told an unidentified woman he and his brother had a “mission to do.”
The mass stabbing rampage is the largest mass stabbing in Canadian history.
On Sept. 4, 2022, Myles Sanderson from JSCN murdered 11 people and injured 17.
At the time of the rampage, the RCMP said 18 people were injured, but after further investigation by the RCMP, it was determined Myles injured 17 people.
All of the victims were on the JSCN except for one man murdered in Weldon, a small village of 160 people about a 30-minute drive from JSCN.
While on the way to the hospital, Myles died after being captured by the RCMP following a four-day manhunt across the province.
At the press conference, the RCMP shared the timeline of the attacks and the activities of Myles and Damien, who died during the mass stabbing rampage on Sept. 4, 2022.
The RCMP said it was a “complex investigation” and involved 42 different crime scenes, as well as more than 200 interviews with witnesses.
The RCMP said Myles had gone to JSCN to sell cocaine on Sept. 1 and violently assaulted a woman travelling with him on Sept. 2.
After the woman ran away, Myles found his brother Damien and they sold drugs, assaulted JSCN residents, and consumed a “significant amount” of alcohol, according to the RCMP.
According to witnesses, the police said Myles and Damien arrived at a JSCN home at approximately 5 p.m. CST on September 3.
Myles said he was there for “one body, Gregory Burns.”
An unidentified person in the home invited Burns so Myles and Damien could assault him when he arrived.
Burns was only injured during the assault, but murdered later during the mass stabbing rampage.
The RCMP said after the assault, Damien and Myles separated.
Damien returned to a bar in a nearby town and informed a woman he and his brother had “a mission to do.”
Damien told the woman people would hear about the “mission” within a couple of hours.
According to the police, just before midnight, Damien reunited with Myles and attacked another man together.
At approximately 4 a.m. CST, they stole a Dodge Caravan and made their last known drug sale in JSCN.
The brothers were seen just before 5 a.m. CST “guzzling booze” and “pumping themselves up for something.”
The RCMP suspect the drinking binge was the beginning of the violent mass stabbing rampage.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
