CBC Radio Morning Show Host Robyn Bresnahan failed to comply with CBC’s journalistic standards in an interview with a conservative politician, according to Ombudsman Jack Nagler.
The Ombudsman described the interview as “testy” and “unfair” with snide remarks.
“This interview failed to live up to CBC standards,” wrote Nagler. The radio show “allowed its own interests to prevail over the interests of its listeners.”
Bresnahan is the host of CBC Radio Ottawa Morning. The June 3 show broadcast live interviews with three party candidates elected in an Ontario provincial vote the day before.
Bresnahan’s interviews with Liberal and New Democrat guests were “cordial,” while the segment with a Conservative quickly became “testy,” wrote Nagler.
CBC Ottawa Managing Editor Drake Fenton wrote the questioning was not “fair and respectful.”
“The questioning veered outside of public interest and rather centred on the interpersonal relationship,” said Fenton.
The Conservative guest was Goldie Ghamari, re-elected MPP for Carleton (ON) and chair of the legislature’s Social Policy committee.
Host Bresnahan accused the MPP of being hostile within minutes of putting Ghamari on the air.
Host Bresnahan: “Would you agree part of a healthy democracy is transparency and accountability?”
MPP Ghamari: “That’s what our Party campaigned on.”
Host Bresnahan: “Then why did you decline every interview request this show has sent you during the campaign?”
MPP Ghamari: “I did not decline any interview request. In fact, I did a live CBC debate last week.”
Host Bresnahan: “That’s not us. We’re the most listened to morning show in this city…”
MPP Ghamari: “You’re right, you did send me an interview request. You sent it to my constituency office email, not my campaign office email. That’s why I didn’t get it in time because during the election campaign, I’m not an MPP, so I’m not allowed to access my constituency office resources, which is why we didn’t get the email in time. All the other programs sent me enquiries, I believe to my campaign.”
Host Bresnahan: “OK, so it’s our fault?”
MPP Ghamari: “Yes.”
Host Bresnahan: “Right, so did the order not to speak to the media come from Doug Ford?”
MPP Ghamari: “I’m not sure what you’re referring to. I didn’t get any such order.”
The Ombudsman said the broadcast breached CBC’s Journalistic Standards And Practices guide, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The expectation of Journalistic Standards And Practices is not that journalists be friendly,” wrote Nagler.
“It is that they be fair. In our information gathering and reporting, we treat individuals and organizations with openness and respect. We are mindful of their rights. We treat them even-handedly.”
“While I understand why the Ottawa Morning team might be frustrated with Ontario Conservatives for refusing to do interviews, it felt as though this line of questioning was more about the private interest of one radio program than it was the public interest of Ontarians interested in sorting out the impact of the previous day’s provincial election,” wrote Nagler.
“It would take a great deal to convince me listeners would be better informed from a discussion about whether an interview request went to Ghamari’s constituency office or her campaign office,” wrote Nagler.
“It would take even more to convince me that Ottawa Morning’s high ratings have any bearing on the responsibility of politicians to be transparent and accountable.”
A local listener made the complaint after calling the interview “jarring,” “upsetting,” “rude,” and "sarcastic."
“Normally, I would just turn off a program that I don’t support but, oh, guess what, I have no choice but to fund this biased reporting through my tax dollars, so that is not an option,” wrote the complainant.
The CBC receives a $1.3 billion annual parliamentary grant, which is its primary source of revenue.
(3) comments
Defund the CBC...we have other honest non-government funded places that share the truth..enough propaganda already..
How would anyone know what she said? do people still listen to the CBC? you need a personality disorder the be able to listen to it
Gotta shine a light on the CBC cockroaches...
