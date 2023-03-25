Robyn Bresnahan
Image courtesy of CBC

CBC Radio Morning Show Host Robyn Bresnahan failed to comply with CBC’s journalistic standards in an interview with a conservative politician, according to Ombudsman Jack Nagler.

Goldie Ghamari and Doug Ford

The Ombudsman described the interview as “testy” and “unfair” with snide remarks.

CBC Logo

CBC logo 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Defund the CBC...we have other honest non-government funded places that share the truth..enough propaganda already..

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

How would anyone know what she said? do people still listen to the CBC? you need a personality disorder the be able to listen to it

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Gotta shine a light on the CBC cockroaches...

Report Add Reply

