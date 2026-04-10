Sarnia shooting leaves one dead at Lambton college event

TORONTO — One man is dead and two others were injured following a shooting at a campus bar at Lambton College in Sarnia early Friday morning.Sarnia police said officers were called to the college bar shortly before 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire during a student-run event.Upon arrival, police located three individuals suffering from injuries. One person had life-threatening injuries, while two others sustained injuries considered non-life-threatening.A 20-year-old man from Sarnia was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the deceased as Dane Nisbet..The Sarnia Police Service has classified the incident as a homicide and said the investigation remains ongoing. Officers are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period.Police have not confirmed whether the victims were students at Lambton College. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.Authorities said there is no indication that the college itself was targeted in the incident.Lambton College announced its Sarnia campus would be closed on Friday, including all classes and services, while the Ottawa campus remains open.Ontario’s minister of colleges and universities issued a statement offering condolences to the victims, their families, and the broader campus community.Police said further details will be released as they become available.