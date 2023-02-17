Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts
Image courtesy of Wikicommons

A North Battleford arts centre is running a drag queen bingo fundraiser and claims they're being harassed with “hateful and discriminatory” calls and messages.

Territorial Drive Alliance Church

Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts General Manager Kali Weber is blaming a local church for the harassment.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Good, keep the harassment up.👍

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm a guy and would never wear a dress, it's against my convictions. If someone else wants to wear a dress and go play bingo go ahead, even though I think both are a waste of time and life but that me. If they want to wear a dress and tell stories or do anything with children I'm against that, put your big boy pants on then tell the story. The folks that are complaining have stronger convictions than me and that's OK as well, they have every right to protest something they believe God is not pleased with, if they didn't they'd sear their conscious. It's called life folks, lets take a deep breath, agree to disagree and live as peaceably as we can with other folks that have different convictions.

"The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God." Deut. 22:5

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Most Canadians accept the rights of legal adults to live their lives as they chose.

What most Canadians do not accept, is the obligation to see themselves or their children indoctrinated into the 'cults' of other people's choices.

I posted this comment today on the Rex Murphy article in the NP.

I would further add, indoctrination has NO place in the public domain, especially if those spaces are publically funded.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Drag Queens and Mental Health; makes sense

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Agreed. While some like to dress in drag for fun and games, sometime adult games far from children, there are clearly those who are struggling with larger issues. That Daniel Wasyliw wants to raise awareness and funds to help those drag queens get the help they need is a good thing. Just telling people that some drag queens are dealing with mental health issues is a good thing, a big step in a more reasonable direction.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Attendees to this bingo need to be 19+ years old. Whether you agree or disagree with these events, this should be acceptable.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.