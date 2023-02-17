A North Battleford arts centre is running a drag queen bingo fundraiser and claims they're being harassed with “hateful and discriminatory” calls and messages.
Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts General Manager Kali Weber is blaming a local church for the harassment.
"They would call it vulgar, sexual, and talk about what having this one event would do to our community, saying, 'Would there be more drag events in the community? And when would it stop?’" Weber told the CBC.
"Our staff was quite upset and angry. Trying to remain professional in that environment is really difficult … especially when your own belief system doesn't align with what they're telling you.”
Weber said the messages started after a Territorial Drive Alliance Church sermon on January 22, where Rev. Keith Klippenstein told the congregation that at least two church members contacted him and asked how the church would respond to the drag queen fundraiser.
"If you feel led by God to phone up the Dekker Centre do that,” Klippenstein told the congregation in a YouTube video.
“But make sure your speech is seasoned with salt and that whoever answers the phone and hears what you say in regards to this event and your concern about it. That they have been talking with a Christ follower.”
The drag queen bingo organizer Daniel Wasyliw said the event is raising money for the Canadian Mental Health Association and it is hurtful to have people demeaning the event.
"It's just so sad to see a community … a really small community … have so much hate towards an event that is bettering their community," Wasyliw told the CBC.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
Good, keep the harassment up.👍
I'm a guy and would never wear a dress, it's against my convictions. If someone else wants to wear a dress and go play bingo go ahead, even though I think both are a waste of time and life but that me. If they want to wear a dress and tell stories or do anything with children I'm against that, put your big boy pants on then tell the story. The folks that are complaining have stronger convictions than me and that's OK as well, they have every right to protest something they believe God is not pleased with, if they didn't they'd sear their conscious. It's called life folks, lets take a deep breath, agree to disagree and live as peaceably as we can with other folks that have different convictions.
"The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God." Deut. 22:5
Most Canadians accept the rights of legal adults to live their lives as they chose.
What most Canadians do not accept, is the obligation to see themselves or their children indoctrinated into the 'cults' of other people's choices.
I posted this comment today on the Rex Murphy article in the NP.
I would further add, indoctrination has NO place in the public domain, especially if those spaces are publically funded.
[thumbup]
Drag Queens and Mental Health; makes sense
Agreed. While some like to dress in drag for fun and games, sometime adult games far from children, there are clearly those who are struggling with larger issues. That Daniel Wasyliw wants to raise awareness and funds to help those drag queens get the help they need is a good thing. Just telling people that some drag queens are dealing with mental health issues is a good thing, a big step in a more reasonable direction.
Attendees to this bingo need to be 19+ years old. Whether you agree or disagree with these events, this should be acceptable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.