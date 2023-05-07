Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) provided an Active Wildfire Map that shows 15 wildfires burning in the province on Sunday.
Three of these fires are not contained, which means they are still spreading.
Two of the not contained fires, the Shaw and Vermette fires, are located between Buffalo Narrows and Isle-a-la-Crosse, while the third is burning between Dorintosh and the Alberta border.
Several other contained forest fires are burning near communities in Saskatchewan, including one to the south and another to the north of Prince Albert, the Saulteaux fire located north of North Battleford, the Rocky fire northwest of Nipawin, and the LL01 fire southwest of Meadow Lake.
According to the SPSA, there have been 85 wildfires in the province so far.
Additionally, during the first five days of May, there were over 190 grass fires reported.
This is much higher than the five-year average of 45 grass fires during the same time period.
By Friday, the leaders of La Loche decided to evacuate the community due to the Loco fire burning between La Loche and the Clearwater River Dene Nation, with evacuees being transported to Regina.
Alberta is also facing a severe wildfire season, with multiple active fires.
The Grizzly Complex is one fire that has combined three different fires and been classified as out of control. It has already burned an area of 58,000 hectares.
The largest fire in Alberta is located 14 km southeast of Edson and is still classified as out of control. This fire has already burned an area of 77,920 hectares.
It is important to stay informed about these fires and follow any safety instructions from local authorities or the provincial government.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
