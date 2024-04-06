Sask cuts 21,000 compliance requirements to save businesses $686M over ten years

The Government of Saskatchewan is celebrating ten years of cutting red tape although only one-in-ten regulations have been cut.The Red Tape Reduction Committee was formed ten years ago to save businesses time and money and create a stable and predictable path to approvals. "As we reach the ten-year mark, it is important to look back on the progress the committee has achieved in identifying and addressing regulatory burden, reducing costs and fueling innovative solutions," committee chair Laura Ross said."Saskatchewan remains the only province in Canada with an active Cabinet committee dedicated to red tape reduction, leading regulatory reviews of all business-related regulations on an ongoing basis." "This demonstrates our government's commitment to cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary compliance requirements for businesses and residents, streamlining approval processes and reducing barriers across government."The committee was launched when Brad Wall was Saskatchewan's premier and four years before Scott Moe took power. Since the committee's inception, Saskatchewan has:Reported $682.41 million in cumulative red tape savings over a ten-year period;Reviewed 249 business-related regulations and 21,046 compliance requirements; andLaunched the Help Cut Red Tape webpage to allow businesses and the general public to share their priority areas that inform the province's regulatory modernization work."Since the committee was formed in 2014, it has maintained its commitment to identifying and addressing excessive, unnecessary and duplicative requirements. As our economy continues to grow, it is crucial to focus on reducing unnecessary burdens that impede this growth," the province explained in a press release."The Red Tape Reduction Committee's overarching goals remain clear: to identify and address regulatory inefficiencies across government agencies, estimate and monitor the costs and savings associated with regulatory changes and develop innovative solutions that enhance economic competitiveness." The province's Help cut red tape website provides a portal for citizens to report incidents where processes provide needless burden. According to that page, the total compliance count for regulations in Saskatchewan is 230,647. This remains more than ten times the 21,046 regulations cut.In 2022/23, the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, which leads this initiative, forecast that efforts to cut red tape will achieve $668.5 million in savings over the next ten years.The committee says it will continue its work to develop innovative solutions to regulatory burdens that will support meeting and exceeding Saskatchewan's Growth Plan target to save businesses $10 million to $20 million annually.