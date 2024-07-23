Sask Cypress Hills land bought for conservation purposes

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased almost 1,000 acres in Saskatchewan’s Cypress Uplands for conservation purposes.The NCC has bought 962 acres (389 hectares) in the eastern part of the Cypress Hills in the Rural Municipality of Arlington. The purchase includes the Frank Parker property, which contains 65 hectares of endangered Prairie grasslands, wetlands and aspen bluffs and the wildlife they sustain. His Parker Coulee features 324 hectares of grasslands and wooded coulees, including the east-facing slopes of the Jones Creek Valley.Wildlife commonly found in the area include pronghorn antelope, mule and white-tailed deer, elk and cougar. Cypress Uplands also holds the highest diversity of birds in Saskatchewan, including at-risk species, such as the endangered burrowing owl and the threatened species of, chestnut-collared longspur, common nighthawk, and ferruginous hawk.The conserved area is not only a refuge for wildlife, but also plays a role in endangered ecosystems. Grasslands filter water, help mitigate floods and droughts, and store billions of tonnes of carbon.Generous donors and partners who made this work possible, include Barb and Doug Mader, MapleCross, Maria Spinato and the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation Inc. The Government of Canada provided support through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund. The Government of Saskatchewan contributed through the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund.The purchase aligns with NCC’s Prairie Grasslands Action Plan is a $500 million campaign aimed at conserving more than 500,000 hectares by 2030. This is an area six times the size of Calgary.Parker said in an NCC press release he was happy to sell his land for this purpose.“This land here has been in my family since my grandfather came out here 120 years ago. At that time there was nothing but natural prairie everywhere; there hadn't been a plough in the country yet. So, I grew up around native grass and learned to appreciate it; It stays with you and becomes a part of who you are,” Parker said.“Every year, I see more and more land just going under the plough and it's scary. We're losing all our native species, all the native flowers, everything that we're just so used to being a part of our life. We're lucky in this area because we've got a big area of it, but like I say it's disappearing. We have to try and save what we've got.”.Michael Burak, the NCC’s Program Director in southwest Saskatchewan, says their conservation project is a “beacon of hope” for endangered wildlife and grasslands.“By conserving such landscapes, we ensure a thriving future for both nature and communities. We urge everyone to join the mission of preserving Canada's Prairie grasslands.”Steven Guilbeault, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, says the program “preserves the defining landscapes of Western Canada” and helps achieve federal goals.“Through partnerships with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and initiatives like the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, we are making significant strides towards our goal of conserving 30% of lands and waters in Canada by 2030.” NCC says it is partnering as widely as possible in its conservation efforts, working with local communities, indigenous bands, industry, government and other conservation organizations, ranchers, livestock producers and grazing groups.The NCC says grasslands and wetlands within them are important stopover sites for migratory birds. They also provide habitat for waterfowl and imperilled species, such as some breeds of owls, hawks, and foxes.The agricultural sector relies on native pollinators to produce nutritional and economic benefits for people. Grasslands provide nesting sites, refuge and food for a diverse community of pollinators.The NCC says disturbances such as grazing and fire, help restore and maintain the health of grasslands and create a mosaic of habitats across the grasslands. This provides suitable conditions for a greater variety of plants and animals. Some species need shorter grass to survive, while others need longer grass.