A Saskatoon dance instructor ,who has been charged after allegedly possessing child pornography, worked with youth at two different dance schools.
On February 16, Arwin James Alcantara, 22, was arrested by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Alcantara is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Alcantara taught at Brenda's School of Baton and Dance (BSBD) and “guest choreographed” at Dance Ink.
Both schools removed him from teaching, dancing, practices, and competitions until his case works through the court system.
"We believe in the importance of championing and protecting children and we take any concerns that may be related to their safety and well-being seriously," said BSBD owner Brenda Bennett.
"Our students' and instructors' safety [is] our top priority. As such, Arwin has been notified he will not be invited back as a guest choreographer at Dance Ink, indefinitely,” said Dance Ink owner Ashley Berrns.
The SPS said Alcantara is scheduled back in court on March 13 and was released with conditions until his court date.
The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Tip of the proverbial iceberg; human trafficking/exploitation especially with children is a cancer on humanity; those perpetrating it will face the full extent of the law or we won't have a humane society. I'm led to believe that mainly because of this problem DJT was convinced to run for POTUS by the covert military operation Q ....... ever wonder why we're see more of this come to light lately? ..... and this is the fluff.
