Ivermectin
Image courtesy of CBC

Dr Tshipita Kabongo, who worked at the Integrated Wellness and Health Balance Centre in Regina from April 2020 to March 2022, is facing allegations of professional misconduct for allegedly prescribing Ivermectin to patients as a preventive and treatment measure against COVID-19.

Integrated Wellness & Health Balance Centre

Ivermectin, primarily used to treat parasitic infections, was reportedly prescribed by Kabongo for almost two years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

Ernie
Ernie

Canada Post does not accept Ivermectin for mail/delivery. This policy needs to be changed. IVM has numerous and safe-for-human applications.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

“It is unethical to engage in or to aid and abet in treatment which has no acceptable scientific basis, may be dangerous, .."

Obviously these guys aren't aware of a multitude of evidence IVM prevents and helps with Covid symptoms. Or that the inventor won a Nobel prize and is listed as an "essential" medicine.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

He doesn’t support the depopulation, control world Marxist global cabal of parasitic elite Satan worshipping narrative and agenda, so he get predicated! It’s hard enough to trust a doctor or nurse now, he’s one of the good ones!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

In Mexico you can buy Ivermectin in the Pharmacy displayed right next to the Tylenol.

Many Drs. say it is much safer than Tylenol.

Funny how the Malaria countries in Sub Sahara Africa had very few Covid Cases . . . is anyone curious as to why that was?

Seems Malaria Drugs like HCQ & Ivermectin are very good at keeping Covid infections very low.

This was ALL about Govt Lackies paying off Big Pharma . . . time they were investigated for taking kickbacks or bribes!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Maybe they should be investigating the pharmacist for how much he profited from the Covid19 "vaccine" versus ivermectin. There must be a good reason he still belongs in the cult.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Are they talking about the "vaccine" here - “It is unethical to engage in or to aid and abet in treatment which has no acceptable scientific basis, may be dangerous, may deceive the patient by giving false hope, or which may cause the patient to delay in seeking conventional care until his or her condition becomes irreversible,” said the CPS in the charges.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Sure sounds like it, doesn't it?

Report Add Reply
Mookster
Mookster

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

💯

Report Add Reply
PrairieWoman
PrairieWoman

Exactly what I was thinking! Rather hypocritical of them [rolleyes]

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

then maybe show proof it does not work??? Or is that too fair....

Report Add Reply
babkjl
babkjl

Better yet, proof Ivermectin does work for COVID-19: https://c19ivm.org/meta.html

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.