Dr Tshipita Kabongo, who worked at the Integrated Wellness and Health Balance Centre in Regina from April 2020 to March 2022, is facing allegations of professional misconduct for allegedly prescribing Ivermectin to patients as a preventive and treatment measure against COVID-19.
Ivermectin, primarily used to treat parasitic infections, was reportedly prescribed by Kabongo for almost two years.
“[Kabongo] failed to know and/or adhere to the college policy on Complementary and Alternative Therapies,” said College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) allegations.
According to the allegations, at least one of the prescriptions was unnecessary, and Kabongo did not suggest alternative “evidence-informed” treatment options. Furthermore, the medical records lacked the necessary documentation for the prescriptions.
Kabongo has not admitted to the charges, so they have been referred to the discipline committee of the CPS.
The CPS recognizes patients can choose complementary and alternative therapies.
“It is unethical to engage in or to aid and abet in treatment which has no acceptable scientific basis, may be dangerous, may deceive the patient by giving false hope, or which may cause the patient to delay in seeking conventional care until his or her condition becomes irreversible,” said the CPS in the charges.
“Physicians who choose to practice complementary or alternative therapies in combination with conventional medicine must practice in a manner that is informed by medical evidence and science and is in keeping with their professional, ethical and legal obligations.”
Kabongo is not in danger of permanently losing his licence to practice medicine in Saskatchewan.
“Now, I can say that this is not a revocation case. This is not a case that would result in permanent loss of licence,” said CPS lawyer Bryan Salte.
“But I don’t think I can comment about where within that spectrum the penalty might occur if there is either an admission or a finding after a hearing.”
Salt said the investigation was initiated following a report from a pharmacist.
The investigative committee reviewed the matter and recommended bringing charges against Kabongo.
Charges were filed about a month ago and Kabongo has not responded to the allegations. There is no firm timeline for responding.
“We are concerned about matters proceeding relatively quickly so if there’s no indication of progress being made, then we’re much more likely just to set a matter down for hearing,” said Salte.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(12) comments
Canada Post does not accept Ivermectin for mail/delivery. This policy needs to be changed. IVM has numerous and safe-for-human applications.
“It is unethical to engage in or to aid and abet in treatment which has no acceptable scientific basis, may be dangerous, .."
Obviously these guys aren't aware of a multitude of evidence IVM prevents and helps with Covid symptoms. Or that the inventor won a Nobel prize and is listed as an "essential" medicine.
He doesn’t support the depopulation, control world Marxist global cabal of parasitic elite Satan worshipping narrative and agenda, so he get predicated! It’s hard enough to trust a doctor or nurse now, he’s one of the good ones!
In Mexico you can buy Ivermectin in the Pharmacy displayed right next to the Tylenol.
Many Drs. say it is much safer than Tylenol.
Funny how the Malaria countries in Sub Sahara Africa had very few Covid Cases . . . is anyone curious as to why that was?
Seems Malaria Drugs like HCQ & Ivermectin are very good at keeping Covid infections very low.
This was ALL about Govt Lackies paying off Big Pharma . . . time they were investigated for taking kickbacks or bribes!
Maybe they should be investigating the pharmacist for how much he profited from the Covid19 "vaccine" versus ivermectin. There must be a good reason he still belongs in the cult.
Are they talking about the "vaccine" here - “It is unethical to engage in or to aid and abet in treatment which has no acceptable scientific basis, may be dangerous, may deceive the patient by giving false hope, or which may cause the patient to delay in seeking conventional care until his or her condition becomes irreversible,” said the CPS in the charges.
Sure sounds like it, doesn't it?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
💯
Exactly what I was thinking! Rather hypocritical of them [rolleyes]
then maybe show proof it does not work??? Or is that too fair....
Better yet, proof Ivermectin does work for COVID-19: https://c19ivm.org/meta.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.