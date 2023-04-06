The Saskatchewan government passed the Saskatchewan Firearms Act (SFA) to protect the rights of lawful firearm owners and enhance public safety.
"It is important for Saskatchewan to have its own provincial firearms legislation to ensure the concerns of responsible firearms owners are taken into account," said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell.
"This legislation will create a strong, consistent framework to enhance public safety and support the proud tradition of responsible firearms use and ownership in this province.”
The SFA establishes provincial licensing requirements for “seizure agents involved in firearms expropriation,” oversees “fair compensation for any firearms being seized,” and the “forensic and ballistic testing of seized firearms.”
The SFA establishes a “provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.”
The Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) will administer the SFA and “also take on an expanded role in prosecuting non-violent provincial firearms offences.”
"The Saskatchewan Firearms Act is critical to our work to improve public safety, promote responsible firearms ownership and assist the police in addressing crimes committed with illegal firearms," said Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg.
"This legislation, and the significant funding we have received in this year's provincial budget, will be put to good use as we continue to develop the Saskatchewan Firearms Office.”
The government dedicated $8.9 million to the SFO in the 2023-24 budget.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Fine state of affairs when you have to protect yourself from your own federal government.
