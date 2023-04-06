Target shooting
Courtesy of CBC

The Saskatchewan government passed the Saskatchewan Firearms Act (SFA) to protect the rights of lawful firearm owners and enhance public safety.

Christine Tell

"It is important for Saskatchewan to have its own provincial firearms legislation to ensure the concerns of responsible firearms owners are taken into account," said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

Fine state of affairs when you have to protect yourself from your own federal government.

