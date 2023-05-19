The Saskatchewan Firearms Act (SFA) starts Friday with the implementation of significant parts of the act to increase public safety and protect “the rights of lawful firearms owners across the province.”
“The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to see this legislation come into effect today,” said Christine Tell, minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.
“This legislation reflects our commitment to keeping Saskatchewan people and communities safe, while also addressing violent gun crime and promoting responsible firearms ownership in our province.”
The Saskatchewan government created the SFA to protect legal Saskatchewan firearms owners from Trudeau’s gun grab.
The new provisions coming into force include four significant pieces of the SFA.
First, there will be licensing requirements for seizure agents involved in firearms expropriation under new federal laws.
Second, the establishment of provincial firearms offences will promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.
Third, the responsibility to appoint a Firearms Compensation Committee to determine the fair market value of firearms, ammunition, and related accessories being expropriated by the federal government will be granted to the provincial Public Safety minister.
Fourth, there is a provision for the designation and approval of firearms testing facilities. There is only one approved firearms testing facility so far, which is in Saskatoon.
The SFA has two more provisions expected to come into effect in the next few months.
These provisions include the “payment of fair compensation for any firearms being expropriated by the federal government, and forensic and ballistic testing requirements of those expropriated firearms.”
The implementation of the next two provisions will take place only “after the necessary planning, regulatory changes, and implementation are completed to ensure proper oversight.”
“This legislation, along with our expanded duties and responsibilities, will allow for the implementation of services to law enforcement agencies to greatly increase public safety, while we continue to support the proud heritage of responsible and law-abiding firearms ownership by Saskatchewan residents,” said Robert Freberg, the chief firearms officer and Saskatchewan Firearms commissioner.
The SFA “will be primarily administered by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Very disappointed with the sask Party “government” not making it clear that this is private property they intend to take. Which is in my view is just the beginning of the federal government plan for folks in Saskatchewan to own nothing and like it!!
I hope the Alberta legislation happens soon because I dont trust NDP at all since they report directly to our pm
Jimmy you had better hope the UCP wins!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.