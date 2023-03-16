Scott Moe Purple Tie
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Bill 88, known as the Saskatchewan First Act (SFA), passed Thursday after the third and final reading, as indigenous leaders and supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the legislation.

During the vote, indigenous, First Nation, and Metis leaders stood along with the NDP MLAs voting against the SFA.

Metis SK
Bronwyn Eyre

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest688
guest688

The Aggressive Intimidation used by the federal liberal/NDP government will hopefully be blunted by the passing and use of this legislation.

Now that the Sask Party has an effective tool we can only hope they use this tool meaningfully and with haste to cap central Canadas vial anti Saskatchewan agenda. We are well past the point to end the falsehood of this nation. It's time to stop pretending Canada is something worth protecting. It's time Western Canada took a stand and stop feeding the lies told by central Canada.

The people of Saskatchewan are in all ways different and distinct, in language, culture, economics, etc.. There exists unreconcilable differences between central Canada and Saskatchewan.

It's time for Saskatchewan to move on, to chart our own course.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

It must be terrible to be so focused on one's feelings of victimhood that you can't see the good in protecting the rights of our citizens from Ottawa.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Unless something has changed, the reserves actually own the mineral rights under their soil, a right no other Canadian enjoys. Now how crooked their chief and council is, falls under their control, they should be using their natural resources to ensure they are the most successful people in Canada. In fact they should be growing & manufacturing tobacco, distilling liquor, and creating hard narcotics on reserves to inflict some misery on the federal government to attain some "social justice ".

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

yes indeed northrungrader

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.