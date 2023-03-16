Bill 88, known as the Saskatchewan First Act (SFA), passed Thursday after the third and final reading, as indigenous leaders and supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the legislation.
During the vote, indigenous, First Nation, and Metis leaders stood along with the NDP MLAs voting against the SFA.
The SFA passed easily, with 40 Sask Party MLAs voting to pass it.
The SFA protects "Saskatchewan’s autonomy and exclusive jurisdiction over its natural resources” and created a panel to review the economic impact of Justin Trudeau’s policies.
Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said the SFA is “historic legislation” which will stop “intrusive federal policies” impeding the economic growth of the province.
Premier Scott Moe spoke with the media following the vote and defended the SFA as it protects all Saskatchewanians, including indigenous people.
“This is very indicative of the ongoing conversation that has to happen around Bill 88 protecting our ability to provide that growth,” said Moe.
“This bill is not a division between that relationship and protecting treaty rights. This is a bill that's protecting our opportunity in this province from federal infringement.”
The Western Standard asked Moe why there's a disconnect between what the government says the SFA does, and how indigenous peoples perceive it.
“There needs to be ongoing dialogue on that and as government's committed to doing that, committed to working through what Bill 88 is,” said Moe.
“I think today is indicative of the strong democracy that we have in Saskatchewan and we're very blessed to live here.”
Eyre said under section 35 of the Canadian Constitution the SFA does not infringe on any treaty rights and an amendment to the legislation added section 35 into the SFA.
“We have never shut out voices. We have had meetings, listening sessions, and dialogue sessions with communities ongoingly,” said Eyre.
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Meadow Lake Tribal Council met with Eyre, while the Metis Nation Saskatchewan (MNS) and Prince Albert Grand council did not.
On Wednesday, NDP Justice and Attorney General Critic Nicole Sarauer attempted to have First Nations and Metis leaders testify in the SFA committee meeting. Still, the Sask Party blocked them from testifying.
“Last night, the Sask Party voted against my motion to invite First Nations and Metis leaders to present and to give testimony at committee. Every single Sask Party member on that committee voted no,” said Sarauer on Thursday.
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron told the media “Premier Scott Moe and his government have repeatedly used the treaties as a reason to exclude First Nations from some provincial revenue programs and natural resource revenue sharing, saying First Nations are a federal responsibility.”
“The province of Saskatchewan does not have the jurisdiction to claim exclusive ownership of natural resources,” said Cameron.
“The province was created after the signing of treaties. First Nations through treaties, maintain our rights to make decisions about their lands, resources, waters, and Nations. Treaties guarantee that First Nations would share in the revenue and resources derived from our homeland.”
MNS Vice-President Michelle LeClair is disappointed with the SFA.
“The Metis Nation Saskatchewan has been very direct and vocal in our opposition to the Saskatchewan First Act,” said LeClair.
“Last November, our Legislative Assembly unanimously rejected the act. We issued public statements and sent letters expressing our opposition, but despite our concerns, the provincial government refused to meaningfully engage with us. This is not reconciliation, nor is it anything reflecting a positive relationship.”
“This lack of care and consultation is indicative of the provincial government’s position and disdain for the Metis Nation Saskatchewan… This bill’s passage is a failure of the provincial government to recognize the Metis Nation as a partner in Saskatchewan, and it dismisses our citizens’ inherent rights.”
The Aggressive Intimidation used by the federal liberal/NDP government will hopefully be blunted by the passing and use of this legislation.
Now that the Sask Party has an effective tool we can only hope they use this tool meaningfully and with haste to cap central Canadas vial anti Saskatchewan agenda. We are well past the point to end the falsehood of this nation. It's time to stop pretending Canada is something worth protecting. It's time Western Canada took a stand and stop feeding the lies told by central Canada.
The people of Saskatchewan are in all ways different and distinct, in language, culture, economics, etc.. There exists unreconcilable differences between central Canada and Saskatchewan.
It's time for Saskatchewan to move on, to chart our own course.
It must be terrible to be so focused on one's feelings of victimhood that you can't see the good in protecting the rights of our citizens from Ottawa.
Unless something has changed, the reserves actually own the mineral rights under their soil, a right no other Canadian enjoys. Now how crooked their chief and council is, falls under their control, they should be using their natural resources to ensure they are the most successful people in Canada. In fact they should be growing & manufacturing tobacco, distilling liquor, and creating hard narcotics on reserves to inflict some misery on the federal government to attain some "social justice ".
yes indeed northrungrader
